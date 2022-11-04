Netflix released the first episodes of the last season of Manifest and there is still the last batch to find out how the story that has gripped the audience for 4 years will end. Here, check when part two will be released.

The time has come, fans! The countdown to the end of Manifest has begun. The fourth season of the famous Netflix and Jeff Rake series almost didn't happen because NBC, the network that made the first three editions, decided to cancel it after the third one. The release of the second part will be the final batch of episodes and it is time to say goodbye to the characters.

The program tells the story of how a group of people, after Montego Air flight 828 lands, discover that they had not been in the air for a few hours as they thought, but were missing for five years. When they are reunited with their family and friends, they discover that they have certain powers to see things and more.

Many are comparing the series, starring Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, to Lost. Rake's production is expected to take the title of best sci-fi drama, as it captured the attention of thousands of viewers from the very beginning. When the streaming platform saved the former network show from ruin, fans have shown how excited they were for one more trip with the crew.

'Manifest' Season 4: When will the last episodes be released?

The first part of the last season is already available in the Netflix catalog, so now there are only 10 episodes available. While the second part will arrive only in 2023 to the streaming platform.

The fourth season was divided into two in order to keep in suspense the fans who have been waiting for this moment. In total there are 20 episodes and soon we will know how the story ends, which is related to the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines flight in 2014.

Is Manifest based on a true story?

No, Manifest is not based on the true story of the flight. However, there is a link between the case and the series. Jeff Rake, the show's showrunner, acknowledged during an interview for SYFY that the air tragedy plays a fundamental role in the program, beyond the fact that the idea for the show came before it happened.

Rake stated that the idea came to him during a family trip to the Grand Canyon while thinking about "togetherness" and "separation". He tried to merge a concept between the ideas but to no avail at the time. When the flight disappeared, he felt his idea had become a little more real. The showrunner states that "in the context of Malaysian Air", people began to have an interest in bringing the complex chronologies and mysteries of the series to life.