Tristan Thompson admitted on Monday that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, who was reportedly conceived while the NBA player was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson cleared all the rumors on Monday. The Sacramento Kings player, who has made big headlines over the last few months for his off-the-court behavior, has revealed he's the father of Maralee Nichols' baby.

The NBA star has been thrown into the spotlight when the Texas personal trainer filed a lawsuit against him a few months ago for child-related expenses while she was pregnant, while Thompson denied being the father.

But, following a paternity test that confirmed it's his child, he took to Instagram to reveal the news and apologize to Khloe Kardashian, who he cheated again during his affair with Nichols.

Tristan Thompson sends apology message to Khloe Kardashian

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote in an Instagram story. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this," Thompson began his apology to Kardashian in a separate Instagram story. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Maralee Nichols responds to Tristan Thompson's public apologies

"There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," Nichols' rep said, as quoted by People.

Tristan first denied Maralee Nichols' claims when she sued Thompson for child support and related expenses, claiming he wanted to have a paternity test before admitting anything.

Lamar Odom reacts to Tristan Thompson's message to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom, divorced from Khloe Kardashian, has apparently weighed in on Tristan Thompson's infidelity episode towards his ex-wife. The retired basketball player has apparently reacted to a Facebook post about Thompson's announcement.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," he commented, according to Instagram account Comments by Celebs. "She is a good person and deserves the world."

How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?

Commonly known for being a womanizing basketball player, Tristan Thompson has been involved in various cheating episodes while dating Khloe Kardashian. His latest affair now saw him became a father again.

Tristan Thompson has three children. He is the father of five-year-old son Prince with former partner Jordan Craig, while he and Kardashian are parents to three-year-old daugther True, and now it was confirmed he's the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, born in December 2021.