Maralee Nichols have spoken about the rumors on her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Here, check out what the fitness modeling has told the press.

After Tristan Thompson’s paternity case was dismissed in Texas, Maralee Nichols is breaking her silence over the Sacramento King’s player claims. “I must defend my character”, the model told E! News in a statement, in which she also shared a picture with her newborn baby, who is allegedly the third child for Thompson.

Nichols has set the record straight about the rumors that have been circulating since news broke that she was expecting a baby from Thompson, and that she filed a lawsuit for child support in California. “Many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me,” she told the outlet.

She states that she has lived in California since 2019 and she’s not a personal trainer nor never worked with Tristan. "I have not at any point released - nor have I directed anyone else to release - any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him," she added.

Nichols: “I do not want a romantic relationship with Tristan”

The fitness model stuck to her story that she met Thompson at a party in California in 2022. She claimed that he told her “he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

She also said she saw her again in March 2021 around his birthday, which the player also has said. However, while Thompson claims they didn’t “hook up” again, Nichols says she saw him again in Boston and she told him about the pregnancy in North Carolina after he invited her to see him at the end of April.

Nichols also denied the rumors about having herpes. "I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality," she explained. "There is no other medical reason why I needed to be induced. I gave birth on December 1, 2021."

On Thursday, E News confirmed that a judge dismissed the paternity lawsuit that Thompson filed against Nichols in a Houston court. Now, it's likely Nichols' lawsuit will be handled in California. Thompson shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with ex Khloe Kardashian.

Amid the legal dispute, the model told the outlet she is "choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."