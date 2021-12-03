Tristan Thompson has been in the eye of the storm over the last few hours after Maralee Nichols sued him for child support, claiming she got pregnant of his third child. Here, get to know who she is and her ties with the NBA star.

Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson is making big headlines again, but for the wrong reasons. A few days ago it was the fans he got ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies game, now it's another cheat scandal.

The womanizing NBA star has apparently cheated on Khloé Kardashian yet another time following a lawsuit filed on him for child support. A woman from Texas claims she got pregnant by Thompson this year.

While the scandal has already gone viral on the Internet with countless memes and other reactions, a number of people may be asking: Who is the woman in question? Her name is Maralee Nichols, and here you'll get to know more about her and this alleged affair.

Who is Maralee Nichols?

Maralee Nichols is a 31-year-old personal trainer from Houston, Texas, who is reportedly living in Los Angeles at the moment. According to multiple reports from Daily Mail, E! News, In Touch, US Weekly, and Page Six, court documents reveal she has sued Tristan Thompson for child support after an alleged intercourse earlier this year.

Did Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson conceived a child?

The paternity lawsuit Maralee Nichols filed on Tristan Thompson suggests she got pregnant of his third child. While reports claimed she is due to give birth by these days, others state she has already welcomed her new baby recently. Some say it happened on December 2, while other reports say the date is Dec. 3.

Anyway, in the court documents Nichols reportedly says she and Thompson conceived the baby in a Houston hotel in March during Thompson's 30th birthday celebrations. By then, the Sacramento Kings player was back in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, mother of his three-year old daughter, True.

The Daily Mail reports that Thompson has declared on court that they only had intercourse twice that night, which is a different version from that of Nichols. The personal trainer's lawyers, on the other hand, claim sehe and the Kings star had already a five-month affair before then which continued after his birthday.

Nichols is reportedly requesting Thompson to reimburse her for child-related expenses she has faced during these months during her stay at the hospital as well as other costs such as doctor's appointments, prenatal vitamins, baby clothes, diapers, and parenting clases. Tristan Thompson, meanwhile, is understood to want to have a paternity test. If that's the case, it could happen anytime soon. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.