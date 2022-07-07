Margot Robbie is one of the stars with a full schedule of releases this year. The actress will star in the new Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and her new project with Anya Taylor-Joy and Taylor Swift, Amsterdam, will soon be released in theaters. Here we tell you where to see her best movies.

Margot Robbie is one of the stars who will star in director David O. Russell's new film. The actress will share the screen with some of the most influential artists of the century, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, among other.

The future Barbie will star in Amsterdam, an epic romantic crime story about three close friends who get caught in the middle of one of the most scandalous secret plots in American history. It is undoubtedly one of 20th Century Studios' most anticipated releases of the year.

Robbie, in addition to being a great actress, is a film producer. In 2018 she was nominated for her work in I, Tonya as Best Actress at the Oscars. While in 2021 she won a Critics' Choice Super Awards for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, for her starring role in Birds of Prey. Throughout her career she has been nominated for multiple awards, demonstrating the great value that the Australian actress has for the film industry.

Suicide Squad

Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own.

Available on HBO Max and Sling TV.

Focus

Nicky, a veteran con artist, takes a novice named Jess under his wing. While Nicky teaches Jess the tricks of the trade, the pair become romantically involved; but, when Jess gets uncomfortably close, Nicky ends their relationship. Three years later, Nicky is in Buenos Aires working a very dangerous scheme when Jess -- now an accomplished femme fatale -- unexpectedly shows up. Her appearance throws Nicky for a loop at a time when he cannot afford to be off his game.

Available on Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

Available on HBO Max.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

In 1987, Jordan Belfort takes an entry-level job at a Wall Street brokerage firm. By the early 1990s, while still in his 20s, Belfort founds his own firm, Stratton Oakmont. Together with his trusted lieutenant and a merry band of brokers, Belfort makes a huge fortune by defrauding wealthy investors out of millions. However, while Belfort and his cronies partake in a hedonistic brew of sex, drugs and thrills, the SEC and the FBI close in on his empire of excess.

Available on Paramount Plus.

I, Tonya

In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition. In 1994, her world comes crashing down when her ex-husband conspires to injure Nancy Kerrigan, a fellow Olympic hopeful, in a poorly conceived attack that forces the young woman to withdraw from the national championship. Harding's life and legacy instantly become tarnished as she's forever associated with one of the most infamous scandals in sports history.

Available on Hulu.

The Legend of Tarzan

It's been nearly a decade since Tarzan, also known as John Clayton III, left Africa to live in Victorian England with his wife Jane. Danger lurks on the horizon as Leon Rom, a treacherous envoy for King Leopold, devises a scheme that lures the couple to the Congo. Rom plans to capture Tarzan and deliver him to an old enemy in exchange for diamonds. When Jane becomes a pawn in his devious plot, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save the woman he loves.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bombshell

The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who, after anchoring one of America's most powerful news networks, become headlines themselves when they risk everything to stand up to the man who made them famous.

Available on Freevee and Amazon Prime Video.

Mary Queen of Scots

Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary Stuart defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. However, Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I. Each young Queen beholds her sister in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn't recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff Booth, his easygoing best friend and longtime stunt double. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- the filmmaker and budding actress whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Manson Family.

Available on FuboTV.

Margot Robbie in Amsterdam

Director David O. Russell has undoubtedly assembled an all-star cast for this new film. The actress will be joined by Zoe Saldaña, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy and many other big name actors.

The name of the role Robbie will be starring in is not yet known, it is known that it will be set in the 1930s and follows a trio of stalwart friends who become embroiled in a false accusation of murder, which falls on one of the characters.

Along the way, the protagonists will meet several strange individuals as they find themselves embroiled in the middle of a grand conspiracy. The group will forge a bond to protect each other and, as the trailer promises, viewers will appreciate how these three friends, two soldiers played by Bale and Washington and a nurse (Margot Robbie), find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Now we will have to wait until November 4 to see once again the great performance of the actors on the big screen.