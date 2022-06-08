Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova is the latest addition to the MCU, with an undisclosed role in the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'. Here, check out everything you need to know about her, including her age, net worth and accolades.

Marvel fans have plenty of projects to look forward to, including the upcomings ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and the Disney Plus series ‘She Hulk’. However, one film that many fans can’t wait to watch is the third installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Chris Pratt will be reprising his role of Peter Quill, aka Starlord. It was also reported that Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Will Poulter will be part of the cast.

However, a new addition was announced by Deadline and confirmed by director James Gunn on Twitter. Actress Maria Bakalova will be part of the film with a “key role”, and Gunn wrote “I guess I should be surprised that it took them so long to get this information. Mary is amazing." Here, check out everything you need to know about Bakalova.

How old is Maria Bakalova?

Bakalova is 26 years old. She was born on June 4, 1996 in Burgas, Bulgaria. She started acting at age 12 and she majored in drama theater (and minoring in flute) at the National School of Music and Stage Arts in Burgas. She finished her studies at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts.

How tall is Maria Bakalova?

According to starsunfolded.com, her height is 165 cm. On the other hand, her early roles include appearances in several short films in her home country, as well as a minor role in The Father, while she was still studying.

Maria Bakalova’s movies and TV shows

Bakalova made her movie debut in the 2017 comedy-drama sequel XIIa, before starring in Transgression (2018) and in the comedy-drama Last Call (2020). She then had her international breakthrough in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which received critical acclaim. She then appeared in Women Do Cry, the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and The Bubble, directed by Judd Apatow.

Maria Bakalova’s accolades: Oscar nomination and awards

For her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, she received several awards including the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was nominated for an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe, being the first Bulgarian actress to achieve the feat.

How much is Maria Bakalova’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bakalova has a net worth of $1 million thanks to her numerous acting credits. Her next upcoming projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Honeymoon and Branded.