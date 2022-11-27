Mariah Carey is one of the most important and powerful stars in the music industry. With more than a decade on stage, the diva has established herself as one of the most prominent influences of recent years... and Christmas. Here, check out how much fortune she has.

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Christmas icon in the industry and has become the female artist with the most #1 songs. One of her biggest hits, All I Want for Christmas Is You, has captured the hearts of all listeners and has been considered a holiday anthem since its release in 1994.

Although she has many great tunes, such as Without You or Fantasy, she is mostly known for her participation in the December holidays. However, a few months ago she had several problems due to the appropriation of the song, as the star had never asked for permission and copyright came into play.

Composer Andy Stone was responsible for co-writing a song with the same name and in June of this year decided to sue the diva for $20 million. In addition, it recently came to light that the 52-year-old singer tried to register the nickname Christmas Queen, QOC (Queen of Christmas) and Christmas Princess with the country's Patent and Trademark Office. This did not go down well with the audience and she was showered with criticism.

What is Mariah Carey's net worth?

The iconic Christmas singer's net worth is $340 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to having a long and successful career, she sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and established herself as the second best-selling female artist of all time.

At the time, she was paid $50 million to produce an album for Virgin Records, earned $18 million for appearing on a season of American Idol, received $600,000 a year in royalties from All I Want for Christmas Is You and also earned between $60 million and $100 million so far from the tune.