Blonde, the new Marilyn Monroe biopic, is in the hands of Netflix production company and has already been rated NC-17, due to the fact that it will not be suitable for minors. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the long-awaited movie of the actress.

Blonde is one of the most anticipated dramas of this year. It will tell the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroe, showing all her good and bad moments in the industry, the harsh reality of her end and all the controversies in which she was involved.

The adaptation will be based on the novel "Blonde" by Joyce Carol Oates, which narrates the inner life of the actress. Although the author insists that it is a work of fiction and should not be considered a biography, Netflix decided to bring it to the screen anyway.

Andrew Dominik will be in charge of directing the film and has already dismissed rumors about scenes with high sexual content. He clarified that it will be directed for an audience over 17 years old and that the complications that the Hollywood star faced throughout her life will not be ignored.

Who will play the role of Marilyn?

Netflix has already released the first trailer of the movie and the mystery has been revealed. The Cuban-Spanish actress, Ana de Armas, is the one chosen to play the most recognized Hollywood star in the world.

In the film we will see how the actress blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction to explore the great contrast between Monroe's public and private life.

In addition to Ana, the production features a cast of great quality. Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Julianne Nicholson and Rebecca Wisocky are some of the actors who will play important roles in the story.

Its director assured that the project, which has been almost 10 years in the making, is one of the best films in history. Blonde will be released in the Netflix catalog on September 23.