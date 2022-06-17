Marilyn Monroe's dress is as iconic as she already is. In the last few weeks, the garment was a trending topic, as there were rumors that Kim Kardashian has broken the historic dress after wearing it at the Met Gala. Here, learn about the origins of the iconic garment.

Marilyn Monroe is not only a pop culture icon, but she has also become a legend over the years. After her death, she has become a martyr and a symbol of feminine freedom and sensuality.

After leading a somewhat chaotic life, because of her addictions and relationships, she is still remembered as that beautiful woman who emanated a unique talent and sympathy.

Her famous flesh-colored dress with diamond appliques has been the talk of the town recently, as businesswoman Kim Kardashian has dusted off the garment from the museum and used it for the red carpet of the Met Gala. After her return, rumors began to circulate that the model had broken the historic garment.

Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress origins

The historic dress caused a sensation in 1962 when Monroe wore it to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy. It wasn't just the way she sang to the president that drove people crazy, but the tight-fitting, body-hugging dress filled with tiny diamonds.

The birthday celebration was on May 19, 1962 and took place at the famous Madison Square Garden, a fundraiser for the Democratic Party, attended by more than 15,000 influential people.

According to Antique Trader, Monroe took the stage rather belatedly, removing her white fur coat to show off a tight-fitting, flesh-colored dress. The actress' sultry tone and the revealing nature of the garment fueled rumors that she and the president were having a secret affair.

Who was the designer?

French designer Jean Louis was responsible for creating the dress. With 2,500 hand-sewn crystals, Monroe could not wear anything underneath because of the tight fit of the dress and had to be sewn by the designer just before stepping onto the podium.

The famous fashion designer made the dress to measure, based on a sketch made by American designer Bob Mackie. Jean Louis had already worked with the actress in the past and his talent earned him an Oscar for best costume design. He was quite a world-renowned character at the time.

The inspiration for the initial idea of the dress was born from the stage costumes the designer created for Marlene Dietrich and her cabaret act during the 50's and 60's in Las Vegas. A revolutionary idea and quite controversial for the time and the environment in which Marilyn found herself.

At the time, the actress had to pay 1,440 dollars for the dress. Over the years, the controversial garment went through several auctions. In 1999, it was sold at Christie's as part of the historic sale of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, where it reached 1,267,500 dollars, setting a new world record price for any dress sold at auction.

The Met Gala 2022 controversy

Chaos broke out after Kim Kardashian wore the famous Monroe dress on the red carpet of the Met Gala. Scott Forner, expert and collector of Monroe's objects, shared on his social networks photos of what the dress looked like and how it was left after being worn. Alluding to the irreversible damage that remained.

But the celebrity barely had the outfit on for a few minutes, because after climbing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she exchanged it for a replica to protect the original. Ripley's Believe It or Not! franchise, dedicated to the investigation of bizarre events, denied that there was any damage to the iconic dress.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim put the dress on, to the top where it was returned to her, the dress was in the same condition in which it started", Amanda Joiner, Ripley's vice president of publishing and licensing, said in a statement.

The company bought the dress for USD 4.8 million in 2016 at auction, breaking the record again, and it claimed that Kardashian was allowed to use the dress to keep Marilyn's legacy alive.

According to Ripley's, a written report on the condition of the dress in early 2017 states that "several seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is wrinkling on the back from the hooks", among other instances of damage.