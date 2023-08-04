Mark Margolis was not only who gave life to one of the most iconic characters of Breaking Bad, but he has built a career full of successes. His filmography included hits such as Scarface, Requiem for a Dream and End of Days.

During the afternoon of Friday, August 4, the sad news of his passing at the age of 83 was announced. The star will always be remembered as one of the best in the entertainment industry.

His son Morgan Margolis confirmed the event, which took place on Thursday at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. Here, check out what happened to the American actor who played Hector Salamanca…

What happened to Mark Margolis?

Mark Margolis passed away on Thursday, August 3 at a hospital in New York. He was accompanied by his wife Jacqueline and son Morgan until his last moments. According to the press, the actor was struggling with a brief illness but his family has not stated which one.

Robert Kolker, the star’s representative since 2007, was one of the loved ones who made some statements. He said, “He was one of a kind. We will never see anyone like him again. He was a valued client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him“.

The actor’s family confessed that they plan to hold a memorial and funeral behind closed doors, only for his inner circle. In addition to honoring him with flowers and other gifts, they suggested that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.