Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in 'Marry Me', a new musical romance comedy which will hit theaters soon. However, you can also watch it online. Here, check out how you can stream it.

Jennifer Lopez will come back to the ro-com genre with ‘Marry Me’, her new film to be released this month. The actress and singer, who received critical acclaim with ‘Hustlers’ back in 2019, will star in this film alongside another veteran of the genre, Owen Wilson.

The movie, which is based on a comic book, will follow Lopez’s character Kat Valdez, who is a pop superstar who is preparing to get married to her famous fiancé (played by Maluma) on live TV but, just before the wedding, she finds out he’s been cheating on her. So, she decides to wed a random fan (Wilson) instead.

The movie is produced by Universal and according to the studio, ‘Marry Me’ will seek to answer one question: “Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?”. If you want to find out the answer, and get some laughs along the way, here check out how to watch it online.

When will Marry Me be on streaming services?

Apart from franchise films, such as Marvel and DC, almost every other movie has struggled to perform well in the box office. So, it’s not surprising that Universal is opting to release ‘Marry Me’ in theaters and on streaming services the same day (February 11).

You will be able to stream ‘Marry Me’ only on Peacock, if you have the Premium plan. If you don’t have it, you can opt for the 7-day free trial to watch the movie, which will feature original songs from Lopez and Maluma.

The film also stars John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”), Michelle Buteau (“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Brittney Runs a Marathon”). Kat Coiro (“Dead to Me”) directed the film from a screenplay by John Rogers (“The Librarians”), Tami Sagher (“30 Rock”) and Harper Dill (“The Mick”).