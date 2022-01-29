'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the biggest film of 2021. However, not everyone was pleased with the plot devices, including Dr. Strange's decisions. However, Benedict Cumberbatch has a different opinion.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was the biggest film of 2021, grossing $734 million in the domestic box office. While Marvel fans loved the film, which included Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Peter Parker, the movie also had its critics. And Dr. Strange actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, is addressing one of the movie’s “mistakes”.

The film, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batelon, revolves around Peter Parker's petition to Dr. Strange to make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man after Mysterio reveals his identity. Dr. Strange conceded him his wish with a spell that… Well, it goes wrong.

To many fans, the movie premise isn’t quite right because they can’t conceive that Dr. Strange would concede Parker’s wish knowing how dangerous it was. However, to Cumberbatch the movie got it right. Here, check out what he has to say about the plot of ‘No Way Home’.

Benedict Cumberbatch defends ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ alleged mistakes

During an interview with Variety, Cumberbatch gushed over how much he loved the film and how genuine his character's mistakes were. To Cumberbatch, his character makes his mistakes “out of love” and “out of generosity.” The actor explained his feelings towards the movie:

"(It was) amazing. I’m very spoiled because Tom Holland and I had petitioned that the neighborhood superheroes should cross paths again. To have those three films culminate in that moment was extraordinary to be a part of. And to let my character make some hefty mistakes out of love — really, out of generosity towards someone he realizes he really cares for. From a stand-alone success of a movie, of a franchise, it’s phenomenal."

Cumberbatch said that he was “thrilled, really moved” by the film and that it was “a fantastic feeling to be back in a cinema, being able to do that and to prove that not everything has to be streamed.” Luckily, Marvel still has exciting films in store and fans can know what will happen next, in the second Dr. Strange movie, which will release on May 6.