Marvel: How many post-credit scenes does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have?

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, which won an Oscar for Best Animated Film, it was announced that there would be a sequel. Finally, this highly anticipated continuation will hit theaters this Friday, generating great anticipation among fans.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will once again feature Miles Morales as the main protagonist. This time, Gwen Stacy will approach him, and together they will travel through different universes to confront the main antagonist of the story, The Spot.

Sony Pictures, in collaboration with Chris Miller and Phil Lord, decided to split the conclusion of the saga into two parts. Therefore, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be the beginning of the end, leaving viewers eager for what will come in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Are there post-credits scenes in Spider-Man: Across the Spider?

Those expecting to find a post-credit sequence as impactful as the ones Marvel usually presents in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse should know that there is nothing to see.

Unlike the first installment, only a card will be shown at the end of the initial credits, announcing the return of Miles Morales in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

When will Spider-Man Beyond the Spider Verse be released?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been developed almost simultaneously with Across the Spider-Verse. Although the writers’ strike could potentially impact production, the release date has not been modified at this time.

It is expected that this new installment will hit theaters in late March 2024, further exciting fans of the franchise.