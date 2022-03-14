Jared Leto, who will play Morbius in the upcoming film about the anti-hero, said he would love to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Here, check out the full story.

After a few delays, Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ will hit the theaters on April 1st. Fans have waited long enough to watch the 50-year-old actor's (yes, that’s right) portrayal of Marvel's biochemist Michael Morbius, who transforms himself into a vampire when tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

As comic fans would know, Morbius is a villain in the Spider-Man comics. After the success of ‘No Way Home’ and the introduction of the Multiverse in Marvel, an idea that will continue in the upcoming sequel for Dr. Strange, fans expect more cameos between Marvel characters.

While Tom Holland’s continuity as Spider-Man isn’t guaranteed, Jared Leto has expressed his wish to appear in a film with Holland’s Peter Parker. Here, check out what the actor said about his character and the plans for the future.

Jared Leto says he would love to make a movie with Tom Holland

During an appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Leto spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Morbius. “I think it’s a different take on the Marvel Universe, and it’s a brand-new character, so I’m super excited to share that with audiences,” the actor said.

When asked about what he would think about a cameo in a Spider-Man film alongside Holland, he didn’t hesitate. “I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo.”

“I’m manifesting,” the actor cleared when asked if they had the chance to work on anything together. In ‘No Way Home’, Holland had the opportunity to work with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, who were reprising their roles from the other Spider-Man movies.

Apart from ‘Morbius’, Venom is another character that fans would love to see fighting Spider-Man. At least, Tom Hardy also made a short cameo in ‘No Way Home’, proving that he can also be a part of these intertwined storylines.