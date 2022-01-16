Marvel keeps getting bigger and bigger, and more stars are keen to join the MCU. According to rumors, John Krasinski would appear in the upcoming 'Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness'. Here, check out the full story.

For a long time, rumors about the Fantastic Four joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been circulated. But now, with Phase 4 starting, it seems like fans might just get what they want… And it might be closer than what they would expect.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was a very ambitious project and explored the concept of the Multiverse, after the events of ‘Loki’, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘What If…?’. However, fans still don’t know much about its rules and the upcoming movie ‘Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ will address that.

If you haven’t seen any of these movies and TV shows, spoilers ahead. With Loki and ‘What If…?’ fans learned that every MCU character can have a variant. And after the cameos of other versions Peter Parker with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, fans believe that the possibilities are endless.

Marvel: How could John Krasinski join the MCU?

Fans have been campaigning for a long time to get John Kransiski as Mr. Fantastic in the MCU. And now, per the spoiler Twitter account @MyTimeToShineHello, (possible spoilers) he would appear as Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Dr. Strange.

This theory has been reinforced after we learned that there have been re-shootings for the movie. Some reports, per scified.com, stated that there would be several cameo appearances of prominents MCU characters. Rumors point to the return of Eric Bana as Hulk or even Professor X of the X-Men.

However, per scified.com, the report also says that Krasinski Mr. Fantastic could only be a variant of the character, leaving the door open for a possible recasting. However, it would be very odd as the fans seem to want him to portray the role badly.