First, it was Sterling K. Brown who made an appearance in Black Panther. Now, another actor from ‘This Is Us’ will have her shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, check out who.

NBC’s drama ‘This Is Us’ is airing its sixth and final season so it’s not surprising that many actors part of the main cast are booking new projects. For example, Milo Ventimiglia not only has a new series on the works but he will also appear on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4. But now, we know that another actress of the show is getting a new role in the MCU.

It’s certainly not the first time that an actor from the series has been called to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2018, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson in the show, portrayed N’Jobu in Black Panther.

With the MCU expanding in television, many actors are getting the opportunity to join the superhero fever. The next series to be released will be Moon Knight, but there are others in production such as She Hulk and Ironheart, in which this ‘This Is Us’ actress will be part. Can you imagine who?

Lyric Ross joins Marvel’s series Ironheart cast

Lyric Ross, who plays Deja in the NBC drama, will appear in Ironheart, the upcoming Marvel series to hit DisneyPlus. Ross has also had roles in minor projects such as Canal Street and Roger Parks. However, as Deja Pearson she has received critical acclaim and won a SAG Award.

The 19-year-old actress will join Anthony Ramos, from In The Heights, who was also confirmed as part of the cast. At the moment, their roles are unknown, but it’s presumed that Ramos will be the villain. The production of the series will begin in June in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Riri Williams/Ironheart will be portrayed by actress Dominique Thorne, who will appear for the first time in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character was created in 2016, and she is a superhero similar to Ironman.