During Marvel’s Hall H panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed the plans for the next phases of the MCU, which includes a fourth Captain America movie and two new Avengers films.
Since the end of the “Infinity War” saga with “Avengers: Endgame,” the MCU entered in its fourth phase, which include not only movies but Disney+ series such as WandaVision and Loki. While many of the projects have been successful, there’s also been criticism after some movies, such as ‘Eternals’ or ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ received mixed reviews.
If Marvel is at a “low point,” the announcements at the Comic-Con doesn’t exactly suggest that. The MCU is still expanding and the plans are as big as ever, with two ambitious Avengers movies announced, including ‘Secret Wars’ and ‘The Kang Dynasty.' Check out here all the titles that are coming up.
Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU: Everything that’s coming up including ‘Secret Wars’
Phase 4 of the MCU centered on explaining and expanding the “Multiverse”, especially with WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Also, other shows, such as Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel, have been introducing new characters.
However, Phase 4 won’t extend that long, as many fans thought. Kevin Feige explained that it will end with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is due to be released at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Phase 5 will begin next year and it will end in 2024.
Phase 5
Ant-Man 3: Feb 2023
Secret Invasion: Spring 2023
GotG Vol 3: May 2023
Echo: Summer 2023
Loki S2: Summer 2023
The Marvels: July 2023
Blade: Nov 2023
Ironheart: Fall 2023
Agatha: Winter 2023
Daredevil: Spring 2024
Captain America 4: May 2024
Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024.
Phase 6
Fantastic Four: November 6, 2024.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: May 2, 2025
Avengers: Secret Wars: November 7, 2025.