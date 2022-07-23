Kevin Feige revealed all the upcoming titles for the Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be called the 'Multiverse Saga'. Here, check out all the movies and TV shows of Phase 5 and 6, as well as the release dates.

Marvel Phase 5 and 6 revealed: All the coming up titles and dates for the 'Multiverse Saga'

During Marvel’s Hall H panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed the plans for the next phases of the MCU, which includes a fourth Captain America movie and two new Avengers films.

Since the end of the “Infinity War” saga with “Avengers: Endgame,” the MCU entered in its fourth phase, which include not only movies but Disney+ series such as WandaVision and Loki. While many of the projects have been successful, there’s also been criticism after some movies, such as ‘Eternals’ or ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ received mixed reviews.

If Marvel is at a “low point,” the announcements at the Comic-Con doesn’t exactly suggest that. The MCU is still expanding and the plans are as big as ever, with two ambitious Avengers movies announced, including ‘Secret Wars’ and ‘The Kang Dynasty.' Check out here all the titles that are coming up.

Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU: Everything that’s coming up including ‘Secret Wars’

Phase 4 of the MCU centered on explaining and expanding the “Multiverse”, especially with WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Also, other shows, such as Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel, have been introducing new characters.

However, Phase 4 won’t extend that long, as many fans thought. Kevin Feige explained that it will end with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is due to be released at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Phase 5 will begin next year and it will end in 2024.

Phase 5

Ant-Man 3: Feb 2023

Secret Invasion: Spring 2023

GotG Vol 3: May 2023

Echo: Summer 2023

Loki S2: Summer 2023

The Marvels: July 2023

Blade: Nov 2023

Ironheart: Fall 2023

Agatha: Winter 2023

Daredevil: Spring 2024

Captain America 4: May 2024

Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024.

Phase 6

Fantastic Four: November 6, 2024.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars: November 7, 2025.