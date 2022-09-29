The mega production company Marvel Studios released several announcements together a while ago but now it's time for some extremely popular productions, such as Deadpool and Blade. Here we tell you when all the new releases will be released two years from now.

Marvel Studios has released a string of announcements and the latest has been the incorporation of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the new Deadpool 3. In addition, some plots of the most anticipated productions have been revealed, such as the cast of Thunderbolts and the story they will follow.

There are other productions that have not had as much good news as these. One of them is Blade, which is currently having quite a few problems within the production. According to a reporter for The Ankler, Jeff Sneider, the film's star (Mahershala Ali) is really frustrated with the lack of progress on his project.

On the other hand, the production company recovered Jackman as Logan and now it is time to incorporate him in one of the most acclaimed films of the MCU. The story of the character played by Ryan Reynolds has been criticized and praised by many, but has been installed as one of the most popular. This was the last announcement they made so far but there is no doubt that more are to come.

What will Marvel release in the next few years?

Marvel Studios has left in the hands of Kevin Feige the upcoming releases of the production company and the universe of superheroes will expand significantly. Some classic franchises are set to crossover, as is the case of Wolverine, who will be involved in one of the most popular blockbusters.

The entertainment company pushed for a massive interconnected series of films that are significantly more humorous than the rest, according to Collider. Here's a complete guide to the upcoming adaptations that will be released in 2023 and 2024: