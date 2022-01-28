Warning: This article has spoilers. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has enjoyed a lot of success since it hit the theaters with a star-studded cast that led the audience go wild. Check out what Tobey Maguire had to say about the film.

The hype around 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' became abundantly clear as soon as the third movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya hit the big screen. Only a few weeks after its release, the Marvel and Sony film broke multiple box office records and has even raised speculation about a potential Oscar nomination. Warning: this article has spoilers!

The introduction of villains of previous movies to this film suggested that something even more special was on the making. That's why people from all over the planet filled theaters and jumped out of their seats when they saw previous Spider-Mans Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire make a memorable appearance alongside Holland.

Maguire, who played the first Peter Parker on the big screen in the Sam Raimi trilogy, made one of the most expected returns to the franchise as his role has always been praised but kept a low profile over the last few years. A few weeks after the Spidey fever, Maguire has talked about his return as the hero.

Tobey Maguire's true feelings on returning as Spider-Man

After making a stellar reunion for the movie, the three Spider-Mans have joined Pete Hammond of Deadline to discuss about their roles as the Marvel superhero and how they felt with their work at 'No Way Home'.

Regarding his decision to return to the franchise after such a long time, Maguire revealed that he did not have a clear idea about what producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal would tell him in the initial meeting.

“In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies and what it meant, I think, to Amy and Kevin was apparent,” said Maguire. “And to me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that. And I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘well, what are we going to do? And that was a bit mysterious.”

Maguire also emphasized on the fact that he enjoyed being part of it throughout the whole journey. “I was just grateful every day. Really, it was such a rich experience and, as the guys have touched on, the kind of sharing of something and the brotherhood of it. It was just so rich, emotional. I’m not sitting there conceptually thinking about that all the time, but I would have moments where that kind of stuff would hit me.

"You know, day to day, it was just a beautiful kind of unfolding of this story and these relationships. And the way those films and characters evolved in those films are unique, and then to bring all of that together, including all of our supervillains and all of that, it was pretty wild to witness the immensity of all of this history coming together...,” Maguire said.