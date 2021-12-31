Tom Holland, one of the most famous actors today, spoke about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and assured who should star in the projects. Check out what he had to say!

Since his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Tom Holland has become one of the world's most beloved celebrities by donning the Spider-Man suit. As time went by, more projects came along, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has just been released worldwide and is already a hit. But he is starting to think about what's next for him down the road.

One of the biggest uncertainties for MCU fans was whether the actor would continue to play the character, since on more than one occasion he expressed his desire to take some time off to do activities that he had never been able to do with his family, since he was under contract. His agreement with Sony was coming to an end in 2020, but he decided to renew his contract for a future trilogy.

Holland spoke to People magazine about his time with the franchise: "I'm so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing." Although he then assured: "I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man".

Tom Holland on the future of Spider-Man

As the future is uncertain, beyond his new contract with the producers, he expressed his opinion on who should be his replacement for the films: "I would love to see a future Spider-Man that is more diverse, maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman." Tom made it clear that he would like to see a woman playing the main character:"We've had three Spider-Man's in a row; we've all been the same. It would be nice to see something different."

Another option they are considering for the next few years is that Miles Morales takes the leading role in the next projects, although it is certain that we will see him again in the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For the moment Tom Holland will continue as the superhero in a new trilogy and there are already several rumors about its plot, but nothing official.