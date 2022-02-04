Even though he is enjoying the success of 'No Way Home',Tom Holland has revealed he would love to see Andrew Garfield as the Marvel superhero in a third edition of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' franchise.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is still making a lot of noise. The third film of the Marvel superhero played by Tom Holland has been a box office hit all over the world and people can't wait to know what the next adventure of Peter Parker will be. Warning: from now on, this article has spoilers!

The latest Spidey movie has certainly lived up to the hype around it before its release. Not only it brought Holland and Zendaya back to the big screen, but it delivered a much anticipated appearance of the previous Spider-Mans, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

It's been weeks since the movie made it to theaters but the stellar crossover continues being a hot topic. In fact, Spidey fans already wonder if Maguire or Garfield will wear the costume again. Nobody knows what will happen, but Holland would definitely like to see a third movie of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' franchise.

Tom Holland wants to see 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3' with Andrew Garfield

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” Holland told ComicBook.com. “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

Andrew Garfield himself spoke about his return as Spider-Man in the latest movie, revealing that he would be open to play the superhero again if he's given the opportunity. He has certainly enjoyed his latest role, and so did his successor.

"That scene where he saved Zendaya like the fan reactions in the theater, was so spectacular," said Holland. "So, should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support, and obviously, so would Andrew."