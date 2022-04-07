Lovers of the Marvel universe philosophize about various topics, including hypothetical battles between its superheroes. One of these conversations reached an authoritative voice that put an end to the debate about who is more powerful, Dr. Strange or Scarlet Witch.

On May 5, the flame of passion and excitement for the Marvel Universe is reignited with the release of yet another film in the superhero saga: Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This put the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch at the center of the conversation of many fans, would he be able to beat the mighty Scarlet Witch in a hypothetical duel?

Dr. Strange was stealing the hearts of Avengers fans thanks to his decisive interventions in crucial parts of the plot of films like Infinity War and Endgame, where he showed that he has two valuable virtues: wisdom and power.

On the other hand, Scarlet Witch initially acted as a villain, an obstacle to overcome for the group of superheroes whose mission is to maintain peace on planet Earth. However, she ended up joining the Avengers and proved to be a more than valuable ally; she even came close to defeating the monstrous Thanos on her own.

Dr. Strange vs Scarlet Witch: who would win this battle?

To find an answer to this complex and exciting question required an authoritative voice. Sam Raimi, the director of both Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire in the first decade of the 2000s gave his take on the matter in an interview with Fandango.

"That's a question I've been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger among these characters? I think Wanda's magic, in the Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any other character in this movie, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have and the help of Kamar-Taj.", stated Raimi.

The 62-year-old filmmaker even offered a little hint at what may be discovered in the film of the character starring Benedict Cumberbatch, in which he alternates with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff: "If you had to face them, different altered versions of themselves. There could be a Doctor Strange that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda that's more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mix of possibilities."