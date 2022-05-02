'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' hit theaters this week and if you don’t want to feel lost in the movie, check out the essentials movies and shows to watch.

After a few delays, the world will finally watch the highly anticipated ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the second “solo” film for Benedict Cumberbatch’s character. However, of course, Stephen Strange won’t be the only prominent character of the MCU as the film will explore further the idea of the Multiverse.

From the first teaser shown as a post-credit scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, it was clear that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, will star opposite Cumberbatch. Whether as an ally or an enemy is set to be seen.

Also, teasers and trailers have confirmed the introduction of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Patrick Stewart’s Professor X from the original X-Men movies. So, it's fair if you want to catch up before watching the movie to have more context about everything. Here, check out the essentials to watch before Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel movies and TV shows to watch before Doctor Strange 2

There are 27 movies in the MCU and, so far, six series streaming in Disney Plus. However, you don't necessarily have to watch all of them to understand what’s coming in ‘Doctor Strange and the Universe of Madness’. Also, there’s some movies outside the MCU that could be useful.

For example, it could be useful to watch ‘X-Men’ (2000), the entire trilogy or even ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014). Also, you have to catch up on Wanda’s journey and, obviously, Doctor Strange’s journey too. All of the next titles are available to watch on Disney Plus (you can subscribe here), except for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which you can rent or buy on Amazon.

The essentials

X-Men original trilogy

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

'Doctor Strange' (2016)

‘WandaVision’ (2021)

‘Loki’ (2021)

'What If...?' (2021)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

The ones you could also check out

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

X-Men: Days of the future past (2014)

If you don't have time

You can also catch up easily on everything you need to know with the new three episodes of Legends of Marvel, available on Disney Plus. The three episodes are 'Doctor Strange', 'Scarlet Witch' and 'Wong'.