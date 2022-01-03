Fans are convinced that Marvel is planning to make a film about the 'Secret Wars' storyline. Here, check out what we know so far about this possible project per multiple reports.

If anyone thought that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was dead after Avengers: Endgame, they surely had realized their mistake by now. Phase 4 of the MCU doesn’t have beloved heroes such as Iron Man, Black Widow or Captain America, but so far, so good. Especially after the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which is bringing back Marvel to the awards discussion.

After the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Marvel renewed their cinematic universe with new TV shows such as WandaVision and Loki, which have also received praise from fans and critics. Both shows and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have centered around the idea of the Multiverse, which will also be explored further in the upcoming 'Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness'.

The idea of the Multiverse is central to one of the most iconic storylines of Marvel comics: ‘Secret Wars’. In these series of comics, villain The Beyonder is kidnapping superheroes and villains and making them fight each other. That’s why many fans are convinced that this will be the next great project of the studio. Here, check out what we know so far, according reports.

Marvel Studios has the rights of Secret Wars, per writer and creator Jim Shooter

Last year in August, Jim Shooter, writer and creator of Secret Wars, publicly told that “one clown” called him from Marvel property management and asked him if he wanted to write a novelization of Secret Wars. He said he was paid $10,000 for the rights of the story.

Will the Russo brothers direct this project? Here’s what Joe said

During the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere, Joe Russo talked about the possibility of returning to the MCU. “What can I say? Look, we love those guys. You know I can't say one way or the other, but I'd work with them in a heartbeat. It's the best working experience of our careers. They're like family to us and we love them, the material, and the fans.”

He also teased the possibility of Secret Wars, saying: “One of these days. We'll have to see how all this shakes out. I don't know what they're going to do with all these characters,” he said according to Cinemablend.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could join the project

As we said before, the Multiverse is an important part of this storyline. And now that fans have watched Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wearing the Spider-Man suit again, it’s been reported that Sony and Marvel would like to make more projects with them. This was suggested by Twitter user and famous film leaker @MyTimeToShineHello.

Hugh Jackman could also came back as Wolwerine

Rumors have been circulating over the last year that Hugh Jackman has been approached by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about a comeback as Wolwerine. Giant Freakin Robot’s sources report that Jackman is in talks to play Wolverine in a Secret Wars movie too.