While 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues breaking box office records, Andrew Garfield has spoken about the possibility of playing the Marvel superhero again in the future. Warning: the article has spoilers of the latest film!

The box office numbers speak by themselves. Shortly after its release, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has - unsurprisingly - become a hit in the big screen. It's been weeks, but it continues filling seats in theaters from all over the world.

Not only Spidey or Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for this film, but pretty much everyone who likes to have a good time at the movies. And the third movie of Tom Holland's Spider-Man guarantees that great experience. It will probably take time before it hits the streaming services, that's why so many people haven't missed the chance to watch it on theaters.

This exciting story that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees Peter Parker face the biggest challenge of his life, which will also forces him to make difficult decisions. Andrew Garfield, who played the hero before Tom Holland, has recently weighed in on the movie and revealed his true feelings on wearing the costume again. (Warning: From now on, there will be spoilers).

Andrew Garfield opens up on playing Spider-Man again

In an interview with Variety, Garfield has talked about how he felt on his return to the big screen as the beloved Marvel hero. Theaters from all over the planet have seen the audience go mad when he's introduced in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in a sensational crossover that also sees him meet Tobey Maguire's character.

"I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker," Garfield admitted. "I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough."

Garfield has also expressed how happy he feels to have had a second chance to play Peter Parker. "I am so grateful. I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing. I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony.

"It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me," he continued. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it."

But will that seal the deal for him? Is he done playing Spider-Man? Apparently, he is not. "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right," Garfield said. Why? Well, is the essence of the character what would drive him to play Spider-Man again.

"Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."