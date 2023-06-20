Marvel continues to add titles to Disney+ and now it’s time for the premiere of one of the most anticipated series by fans: Secret Invasion. The project is led by great actors, but especially Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke.

The story will follow Fury and Talos, who try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest echelons of the Marvel Universe. Kyle Bradstreet‘s creation is one of the most anticipated shows of recent times.

The series is slated as a prequel to The Marvels and will mark Spectrum’s UCM debut. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis and will be six in total, with the finale launching on June 26.

What time will the Secret Invasion episodes be released on Disney+?

Secret Invasion will have a premiere time quite similar to previous releases. The series will join the Disney+ catalog at 3:00 AM ET (12:00 AM PT) on Wednesday, June 21. So there are only a few hours left until its big arrival.

How is the cast of Secret Invasion made up?