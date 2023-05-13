Matt Healy has been under the spotlight for the past few weeks, due to his new relationship with the iconic Taylor Swift. What started as a rumor has been gaining momentum and now photos have leaked of them holding hands over lunch with a mutual friend.

Their new courtship caused quite a surprise in their fans, as it was known that both knew each other before and could even be called friends, but no one expected that they would end up falling in love. The 33-year-old singer ended a relationship of almost six years less than a month ago, so the Swifties were also shocked with the announcement.

It was Jack Antonoff who seems to have brought them together. Although the couple had dated briefly 10 years ago, the music producer played cupid and got them to give each other a second chance. “Taylor has a crush on Matty, and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too,” a close source told BuzzFeed.

What is Matt Healy’s net worth?

Matthew Healy has a fortune of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his income comes from touring, record sales, performances and more from his band The 1975, which has been active since 2012.