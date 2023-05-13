Matt Healy has been on everyone’s lips for the past few weeks, especially after some photos were leaked with Taylor Swift, where the two were seen walking hand in hand and being quite affectionate with each other. The 1975 frontman seems to have found love again and with one of the most popular stars in the industry.

The leader of the rock band has been active in the music world for many years until now. The group was formed in 2002, when they were only 13 years old, and since then they have not stopped playing. Not only is he a vocalist, but he also writes the vast majority of their songs and has collaborated with great artists.

Although they had a long way to go before they finally found success, in 2012 they got the boost they needed with their hits Sex and Chocolate. They currently have five studio albums and multiple recognitions, as when they were nominated twice at the Grammys.

Matt Healy’s age and height

Matthew Timothy Healy, better known as Matt Healy, was born on April 8, 1989 in England. He is a native of Hendon and is currently 34 years old.

During an interview with Fader, the singer confessed “Everyone in the band is 6’4″ and I’m 5’10”, so everyone thinks that I’m 5’5″. That’s one of [the misconceptions]”.

Matt Healy’s family

Matt’s family is quite well known and also belongs to the entertainment world. He is the son of actor Tim Healy (Still Open All Hours) and presenter and actress Denise Welch (Coronation Street). He has a younger brother, named Louis, who shares his parents’ profession and has acted in productions such as Sometimes Always Never.

Although his mother was worried about his future when he was a teenager, his father never doubted his talent and provided the band with some materials. He bought them a van and converted the garage into a studio so they could practice.

Matt Healy’s love life

The singer-songwriter has had a long list of love affairs. In January 2013 he was linked to model Gemma Janes, who ended up being his girlfriend for a long time and even appeared in the videoclip of Chocolate. By 2014, Radar Online reported that he found love again with another star… Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister.

Rumors claimed that Matt and Aliana Lohan were together, but neither confirmed the romance. That same year, he was also linked to Taylor Swift, when the pop star was spotted wearing a T-shirt from The 175 and the band’s frontman wearing one from the 1989 album. Healy only commented that they exchanged numbers but that it was nothing serious.

In 2015 it was Halsey‘s turn. Their relationship was brief but intense. They lasted only a few months, but they were always seen together and the singer had a great influence on the composition of the young artist’s music. It is believed that the song Colors is dedicated to Healy, although this was never fully confirmed.

From 2015 to 2019 he was in a relationship with Gabriela Brooks. It was undoubtedly the rocker’s longest relationship and it was the Australian model who decided to break it off, as she had “tired of his constant partying”. During an interview with The Guardian in 2020, the star confessed “My 20s were bloody chaotic and I didn’t live a very domestic life, so there’s a lot of things I just didn’t learn”.

In 2020 he began a relationship with FKA Twigs, which lasted until 2022. They went through the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine together, but then went their separate ways. A source told The Sun, “When the lockdown ended, they were both pulled in different directions with work commitments”.

At the end of 2022 he was seen with Charlotte Briar D’Alessio, but it was never confirmed. Now, it seems that the star has rekindled his love with Swift. Eight years after their first love encounter, the singers are back together and everything indicates that they have started a relationship, since she separated from Joe Alwyn a month ago.

Matt Healy’s social media

Until not long ago, Matt had an Instagram account (@trumanblack) where he interacted with other celebrities and fans all the time. However, the singer has decided to quit social media once and for all and announced it at a concert in Australia.

There he explained to his audience the reason for his decision and said “The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a f***ing a***ole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough. I perform all the time and it’s my job and I love doing this but I can’t perform off the stage anymore as I just want to be a bloke”.