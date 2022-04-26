After a successful run for ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, director Matt Reeves has confirmed that he is working on a sequel. Here, check out what we know so far.

It’s official: Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will be getting a sequel after the successful run of ‘The Batman’. Director Matt Reeves confirmed the news on Tuesday during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners, panel.

The first film, released during the first week of March, has grossed $759 million worldwide becoming one of the biggest releases since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ and the highly grossing film of the year. It’s also coming from the biggest first week for any film on HBO Max, with 4.1 million views on the streaming platform.

‘The Batman’, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, already inspired a Penguin spin-off which will be developed for HBO Max. However, fans were awaiting the news of a sequel and here, we got all the details.

The Batman sequel: What we know so far

During his appearance at the CinemaCon, Reeves confirmed that he was working on a sequel for The Batman and that he will be writing the script. He didn’t give up any more details about the production. However, there are many guesses and theories.

The first obvious one is that the second film will go with the Joker route, as a version of the character, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, was teased at the end of the first movie. Nevertheless, Reeves himself has talked about the possibility and said that this “tease” doesn’t necessarily mean that is up for the sequel.

“The scene is not meant to be there to say, ‘Oh, here's an Easter egg. The next movie is X.’ I don't know that the Joker would be in the next movie, but I can tell you that here's what you're seeing, is an early days version of this character, and trouble, as always, is brewing in Gotham," he said to IGN.

The Batman 2 plot: It could explore The Court of Owls

During the promotion of The Batman, Robert Pattinson teased that he would love to do a Court of Owl story for the second. Talking about how fan theories helped his preparation for the character in a video of Vanity Fair, Pattinson said that they were “extremely” helpful.

Responding to a fan theory about the possibility of Bruce’s parents being leaders of the ‘Court of Owls,’ Pattinson said that he “liked” it and he “definitely” thinks that Court of Owl is going to be in the sequels.

Since the first movie explored the link between the Wayne family and the corruption of the city, it would make perfect sense. The Court of Owls debuted in 2011, as part of The New 52, and they are a secret society that consists of Gotham's elite, which operates part of the city’s corruption from the shadows.