Director Matt Reeves opened up about The Batman rating and denied the rumors about the existence of a ‘special cut’ while doing promotion for his new film. Here, check out his comments

‘The Batman’ will hit theaters on March 4 and fans are eager to watch the new adaptation of the Caped Crusader. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the film has been promoted as one of the darkest incarnations of the character yet.

As the movie sets in a different universe than Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s Batmans, with a more “realistic” approach, the film is getting comparisons with Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, despite not being out yet. This also has brought back a discussion about the rating on super heroes movies.

Many fans expected that with the film being darker, the movie would get a R rating, similar to 'Joker' (2019) or 'The Suicide Squad' (2021). With Moon Knight, from Marvel, there was also a similar discussion. However, Matt Reeves talked about his vision and why he doesn’t think that the rating didn’t matter to tell the story how he felt.

What is The Batman rating?: Reeves speaks out about the rating controversy

‘The Batman’ was rated PG-13, as most superheroes movies and series. Reeves recently explained that this was always his intention, according to his vision for the character. “In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13,” Reeves told Den of Geek.

“That was always what it was, but I always knew that we’d be pushing the limits of what that could be, and so we didn’t really have to cut anything. The promotional materials that you’re seeing, they’re fully reflective of the tone of the movie.”

In the first trailer, viewers can see Robert Pattinson’s Batman beat a thug fiercely. Reeves also said that a “darker cut” of the movie doesn’t exist because Warner Bros. thought it was “too dark”.

“There isn’t some special cut of this movie where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s the R rating that you’ve been desperately wanting,'” Reeves says. “I didn’t have to suddenly start drastically cutting the movie or anything like that.”