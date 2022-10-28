Matt Smith is the man of the moment, thanks to his work as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Here, check how much is the actor's fortune until 2022 and what was his salary.

Matt Smith is primarily known for his work on Doctor Who but since the arrival of House of the Dragon, audiences seem to have put his character out of their minds and now recognize him as the one and only Daemon Targaryen. With the arrival of the season finale on HBO, fans have been clamoring to know more of the story of the rebellious prince.

The director of the acclaimed series put a lot of emphasis on Smith's character and has given him a few memorable cameos and scenes. We saw how he sang in High Valyrian to King Jaehaerys' dragon, how he took control of the Stone Steps and how he wiped the Benefactor of the Crabs (Prince Craghas Drahar) off the map, among others.

Although awards season has not yet kicked off, the series and Smith are expected to pick up a few. Maybe an Emmy? The tenth episode of the first season was the last episode we will see until the second season in 2024, so we will have to settle for re-watching the first broadcasts.

Matt Smith's net worth

The House of the Dragon actor's net worth is $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His work as Prince Philip in The Crown was one of the best paid in his career, as he earned a salary of $54,000 per episode. The show's producers acknowledged that they gave him that amount of money because of his fame, earned thanks to Doctor Who.

In 2018 there was uproar over the amount of money he was receiving for his role as the royal in the Netflix series, as fellow actress Claire Foy (who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first season) was only earning $40,000 per episode and was the lead. Shortly after the pay gap, the producers announced that they would give the actress $275,000 in back pay, covering the 20 episodes affected by the difference.

As a consequence, they created a petition for Smith to donate part of his salary to the Time's Up foundation, in order to "show that they stand on the side of women and will do the right thing". The same was asked to the CEO of Netflix but it was never disclosed how they have resolved the matter, so it is still unknown if it was really donated.