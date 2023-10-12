Matthew McConaughey's movies: Five films with the actor you can stream for free

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most celebrated and versatile actors of his generation, thanks to his extensive filmography that encompasses various genres, numerous box office hits, critically acclaimed projects, and, of course, a fair share of misses.

McConaughey has also achieved success on television, notably in HBO’s series ‘True Detective.’ Furthermore, he is slated to headline an upcoming spin-off of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series, Yellowstone, following the conclusion of the original show.

While McConaughey is well-known for his roles in titles such as ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ and the iconic ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ for which he earned an Oscar and numerous other awards, here are five other acclaimed movies featuring McConaughey that you can enjoy for free.

Matthew McConaughey’s films to watch for free

You can enjoy all these movies for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. However, many of them are also available on other streaming platforms, so check out the titles.

La Amistad (1997)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “La Amistad” recounts the real-life tale of a 19th-century slave revolt on the ship La Amistad. The film delves into the legal battles and tribulations faced by the Africans who rebelled against their captors. Its ensemble cast includes: Djimon Hounsou, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. The film received Academy Award nominations, with Djimon Hounsou earning a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Also available on Paramount+

Frailty (2001)

In “Frailty,” directed by Bill Paxton, a father’s descent into madness forms the spine of a psychological thriller. He believes he’s on a divine mission to eliminate demons hidden in human form. With a gripping narrative and standout performances by Bill Paxton and McConaughey, this suspenseful movie garnered acclaim for its chilling storyline.

Free State of Jones (2016)

Gary Ross directed “Free State of Jones,” a historical drama centered on the life of Newton Knight, a Confederate deserter who leads a rebellion against the Confederacy in Jones County, Mississippi, during the American Civil War. McConaughey leads a talented cast, which includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keri Russell. While not a major awards contender, the film earned recognition, particularly for McConaughey’s performance.

Also available on Paramount+

Bernie (2012)

In the dark comedy “Bernie,” directed by Richard Linklater, a Texas mortician named Bernie befriends an elderly widow. However, their relationship takes an unexpected and complicated turn. Jack Black delivers a memorable performance in this quirky tale that garnered critical acclaim and several award nominations.

Also available on Hulu, Peacock, Kanopy (free) and Tubi (free)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Directed by Richard Linklater, “The Newton Boys” is a crime drama based on the true story of the Newton Gang, a group of brothers who became the most successful bank robbers in early 20th-century U.S. history. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Ethan Hawke, and Skeet Ulrich, the film brings to life the exploits of this infamous gang. While not a major awards contender, it stands out for its portrayal of these legendary outlaws.

Also available on Paramount+