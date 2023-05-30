Matty Healy is no stranger to controversy. The 1975 frontman, who is reportedly dating Taylor Swift, is known for being provocative and often makes confusing remarks, which are not always interpreted in the most generous ways. Now, in a new profile for The New Yorker, the singer is responding to his latest drama involving Ice Spice.

After Swift announced her collaboration with the rapper in the ‘Karma’ remix, fans of the ‘Blank Space’ singer had mixed reactions as many people saw the duet as a “PR move.” This is because Healy made some controversial comments in a February appearance on The Adam Friedland Show.

In short, he and the hosts made fun of Ice Spice’s descent, calling her “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady,” while also mocking Hawaian and Japanese accents. While he kind of apologized for it during an Auckland’s concert, he has again addressed the controversy and he didn’t hold back.

What did Matty Healy say about his controversies?

When asked if he had baited fans of purpose with that appearance, the 1975 frontman told the New Yorker that he did it “a little bit.” He then explained: “It doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

To that, writer Jia Toletino pushed back, he added: “You’re either deluded or you’re, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Apart from these comments, the singer didn’t address the dating rumors with Swift, who recently broke up with Joe Alwyn after dating for six years. However, Toletino wrote that “Neither of their representatives would comment on the record, but I kept getting texts from people who knew them, and who insisted: this time, it’s real.”