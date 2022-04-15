The terrible trio are at it again, as a gossip journalist in Argentina states that China Suárez wrote a message to the PSG striker to Wanda’s continuing dismay.

Maybe they should just stay off of social media, but Mauro Icardi continues to make the news, not for anything he’s done on the pitch at PSG but for his continuing soap opera with wife and agent Wanda Nara. The couple survived a massive crisis in October of last year after the PSG star had shared flirtatious messages with Argentine model María Eugenia Suárez.

After the blow up which included a strange “apology letter” by Icardi, all hearts had mended, and the lovers spat came down to cryptic Instagram posts and finally reconciliation. Well, it looks like China Suárez simply won’t quit. According to Yanina Latorre, who is also a friend of Nara, the actress sent Icardi yet another message to the dismay of Wanda Nara.

Nara has been in Argentina doing a number of promotional appearances while Icardi is finishing a rather disappointing season at PSG. While not as explosive as the first message’s fallout Wanda Nara is leaving things quite clear as to where she stands with Mauro Icardi.

Mauro Icardi uploads romantic image of Wanda Nara on Instagram

If Suárez did write to the PSG striker, it has left Wanda Nara unfazed as Nara uploaded an intimate photo of the couple with a text saying “back home” and hugging the PSG striker.

Then for international kiss day, Icardi uploaded a picture of himself and his wife giving each other a kiss on the lips. At least publicly the couple seem on stable ground although there are constant rumors of infidelity from both sides.

Mauro Icardi has given all his net worth to Wanda Nara

Icardi’s PSG season has been a complete disaster, scoring 4 goals in 23 games in Ligue 1 and a market value which has plummeted over the last two seasons. Icardi has been an unused sub in the last two league games.

While the conflict between the couple was going on in October when they decided to stay together one of the keys to keeping the couple together was that Nara would handle and obtain all of Icardi’s net worth.

It has been reported that Wanda Nara is in charge of all of Mauro Icardi’s assets, with the PSG striker one of many players at the club who the heads are looking to offload next season.