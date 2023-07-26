Max: One of best Christopher Nolan’s movies is available to watch on the platform

Christopher Nolan has, once again, proved that he is one of the most beloved directors by audiences with the success of Oppenheimer at the box office. With domestic grossings of $82 million, this is the best opening weekend for the director without counting The Dark Knight trilogy.

[Watch movies online free on Fubo in the US]

Apart from receiving love from the audience, the movie is being lauded by critics, who think it is one of its best works yet. In Oppenheimer, Nolan tells the story of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who was key in developing the first nuclear weapons during the World War II.

The movie stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, with an ensemble cast full of familiar faces, including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. If you’re a fan of the director, you might want to explore some of his early works. Especially this neo-noir thriller that is considered as one of its best.

Memento, a thriller by Christopher Nolan you can watch on Max

This 2000s neo-noir psychological thriller stars Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano. The story follows Leonard Shelby, a man who suffers from anterograde amnesia, which means he has short-term memory loss and the inability to form new memories.

‘Memento’ explores similar themes present in other Nolan’s films such as time, memories, or identity. It also uses some of the director’s favorite techniques, such as the use of a non-linear narrative structure, as well as combining color and black and white scenes.

You can watch Memento on Max.