Certain movies have left a mark on the history of cinema and many of them made their debut on the big screen in the early 2000s. One of the most iconic ones was starred by Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger.

It’s a crime musical that has captivated critics and is not only a classic but also, during the 2003 Academy Awards ceremony, managed to receive 13 nominations and take home 6 golden statues.

The adaptation, directed by Rob Marshall, is based on a stage musical premiered with the same title in the 1970s. Here, check out the critically acclaimed title that you can’t miss in the Max catalog…

Chicago, the Oscar-winning classic that you can watch on Max

Chicago made its big-screen debut in 2003, and since then, it has not only become one of the most acclaimed movies by critics, audiences, and musical enthusiasts but has also made its mark in the history of cinema.

The title has found a home on Max for quite some time in the United States. The plot tells the story of two death row inmates who develop a fierce rivalry as they compete for publicity, celebrity, and the attention of a sleazy lawyer.

Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Renée Zellweger were the leading stars of the film, but there were many other notable actors in the cast. Some of them include Taye Diggs, Dominic West, John C. Reilly, Queen Latifah, Jayne Eastwood, Christine Baranski and Lucy Liu.