Among streaming platforms, Max (formerly HBO Max) offers some of the best movies and series, especially in terms of acclaimed titles. And if you’re in the mood for a crime thriller, this Oscar-winning film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke is a perfect choice to watch.

Both actors have cultivated acclaimed careers with box office hits and well-received projects. Among Washington’s most celebrated works are “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Glory,” “Fences,” “Devil in a Blue Dress,” and many more.

Meanwhile, Hawke is known for titles such as “Dead Poets Society,” “Reality Bites,” and, of course, the “Before” trilogy. However, the two collaborated in this thriller, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Hawke and a Best Actor win for Washington.

“Training Day,” the crime thriller available on Max

“Training Day” (2001), directed by Antoine Fuqua, portrays a single day in the lives of two LAPD narcotics officers with vastly different methods and morals. Washington portrays a corrupt detective, while Hawke embodies the rookie Officer Jake Hoyt.

The film was written by David Ayer, who has also contributed to projects like “The Fast and The Furious,” “SWAT,” “Fury,” and “Birds of Prey.” It delves into themes of corruption, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong within law enforcement.

With a 74% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie features Scott Glenn and Tom Berenger in supporting roles alongside Washington and Hawke. Denzel Washington’s Oscar for Best Actor marked his second Academy Award win, following his Best Supporting Actor win for “Glory.”