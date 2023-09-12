Max has not only updated its global Top 10 but also one of the critically acclaimed titles that won four Oscars, including Best Motion Picture of the Year, has secured one of the top spots in the ranking.

It’s a South Korean movie directed by Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer and Mother) in 2019, which not only took home Academy Awards but has a total of more than 300 wins and 264 additional nominations.

The filmmaker himself co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won and admitted that he drew inspiration from the 1960 Korean film The Housemaid and the 1930s incident involving Christine and Léa Papin to create the story.

Parasite ranked No. 6 on Max worldwide

Parasite is the suspense and black comedy film that has captivated users once again, five years after its grand premiere on the big screen. It currently holds the 3rd position worldwide, competing with Magic Mike’s Last Dance and The Flash.

The dramatic story follows a poor family, the Ki-taeks, who plan to work for the wealthy Park family by infiltrating their home, posing as highly skilled and unrelated individuals.

Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun and Chang Hyae-jin are some of the stars who have appeared in the main cast of the Oscar-winning thriller in 2020.