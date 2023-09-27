Max: The action thriller with Liam Neeson and Ed Harris to watch right now

At 71, Liam Neeson hasn’t stopped starring in action thriller movies. The Irish actor’s most recent project is Retribution, which was recently released in theaters (Sept. 21). While it has received mixed reviews, it has done well at the box office with a total of $14.4 million in its first week.

Neeson has become almost synonymous with the genre, especially after starring in the acclaimed Taken (2008), as well as its sequels. He has also collaborated with director Jaume Collet-Serra in a series of similar films.

Some of them are Unknown (2011), Non-Stop (2014), and, most recently, The Commuter (2018). But another one from the pair is this thriller you can watch on Max, and which also stars Joel Kinnaman, Common, and Ed Harris.

‘Run All Night,’ an action thriller with Liam Neeson to watch on Max

“Run All Night,” written by Brad Ingelsby, revolves around a former Irish Mob hitman who goes into hiding with his estranged adult son when he’s compelled to assassinate the son of a mobster boss. While it received mixed reviews from critics, Neeson’s performance was praised.

The supporting cast includes: Vincent D’Onofrio, James Martinez, Boyd Holbrook, Patricia Kalember, Bruce McGill, Genesis Rodriguez, Giulia Cicciari, Carrington Meyer, Gavin-Keith Umeh, Malcolm Goodwin, Beau Knapp Lois Smith and more.

As audiences anticipate Neeson’s upcoming projects (including another action thriller with Stranger Things star Joe Keery), one thing remains certain: his name is synonymous with action and excitement on the big screen, and he shows no signs of slowing down.