Max: The classic comedy with Chris Tucker and Ice Cube trending in the US

This week on Max, a classic 90’s comedy has entered the Top 10 of most watched movies on the platform in the US. The film stars Ice Cube, Chris Tucker and Regina King, and it’s considered a cult classic.

The movie was directed by F. Gary Gray, in one of his directorial early efforts and helped him establish his career as a filmmaker. Since then, he is known for movies such as “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Alongside Cube, Tucker, and King, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Nia Long and John Witherspoon. It is also known for a killer soundtrack with several beloved hip-hop and R&B tracks.

‘Friday,’ the comedy trending on Max in the US

“Friday” is a 1995 American comedy film written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. The movie presents a humorous portrayal of a day in the life of two friends, Craig Jones (played by Ice Cube) and Smokey (played by Chris Tucker), in South Central Los Angeles.

The movie, according to FlixPatrol, is the fourth most-watched on Max this week. The story revolves around Craig, who has just been fired from his job, and Smokey, a pot-smoking slacker, as they live a series of misadventures over the course of a Friday.

“Friday” spawned two sequels, “Next Friday” (2000) and “Friday After Next” (2002), which continued the adventures of Craig and Smokey, although Chris Tucker did not return for the sequels.