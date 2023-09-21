Anthony Hopkins is widely considered one of the greatest actors in movie history. With a career that spans over six decades, he’s known for his versatility and intense roles in various genres, from dramas to comedies and, of course, thrillers.

Among his most recent acclaimed projects, we can name the drama “The Son,” in which he appears alongside Hugh Jackman; “Armageddon Time,” in which he stars with Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong; and “The Father,” where he shares the screen with Olivia Colman.

But, here, we’re remembering one of his most iconic performances. The one that helped him earned his first Academy Award for Best Actor. Yes, it’s “The Silence of the Lambs,” a classic thriller film you can watch on Max.

‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ a classic thriller you can watch

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ is a 1991 psychological thriller directed by Jonathan Demme, based on Thomas Harris’ novel of the same name. The story follows Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, a young FBI trainee tasked with interviewing Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins), a brilliant but insane serial killer and cannibal, to gain insights into the mind of another serial killer known as Buffalo Bill.

Foster also won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the role. The rest of the cast also includes Ted Levine as Jame Gumb (Buffalo Bill), Scott Glenn as Jack Crawford, and Anthony Heald as Dr. Frederick Chilton.

“The Silence of the Lambs” is lauded for its masterful direction by Jonathan Demme, who skillfully builds suspense and tension throughout the film. It became the third film in history to win all five major Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay).