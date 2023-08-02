Director Steven Soderbergh is behind many well-known films such as Ocean’s Eleven, the Magic Mike series or The Girlfriend Experience. And now he directs a new crime drama miniseries that you can watch on Max.

According to FlixPatrol, the series is the third most-watched on the platform worldwide, just behind the Bronze Garden (not available in the US) and Sex And The City’s spin-off ‘And Just Like That…’.

The series, which premiered back in July 13, was created and written by Ed Salomon, who is known for Men in Black and Now You See Me. So, if you want to know more about the cast and plot of this show, check it out.

‘Full Circle,’ the crime drama series to watch on Max

‘Full Circle’ is a crime drama miniseries (of only 6 episodes) that is trending on Max. The series stars Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Suzanne Savoy, Jharrel Jerome, Gerald Jones, Sheyi Cole, and CCH Pounder.

The show follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. It mostly received good reviews, with many praising the direction and the suspense.

Other members of the cast are: Jim Gaffigan, Adia, Phaldut Sharma, Lucian Zanes, William Sadler, Happy Anderson, Kareem Savinon, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Ethan Stoddard, Jay Vanderveer, Jarod Lindsey and Rachel Annette Helson.