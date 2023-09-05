This year, Timothée Chalamet was set to return as Paul Atreides in the highly anticipated sequel for “Dune.” However, Warner Bros. decided to delay the release due to the on-going writers and actors strike. But, if you wish to watch a lesser known film with the star, this could be your next watch.

In spite of his relatively brief tenure in the film industry, Chalamet has firmly positioned himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation, largely owing to his standout performances in films like “Little Women,” “Beautiful Boy,” and “Bones and All.”

This movie, which you can find on Max, combines elements of romance, crime, and drama to tell the story of a young man’s life-changing summer. Here, check out more about the film, which was directed by Elijah Bynum.

‘Hot Summer Nights,’ a coming-of-age thriller with Chalamet

“Hot Summer Nights” is set during the summer of 1991. It follows Daniel Middleton (Chalamet), a teenager sent to live with his aunt on Cape Cod after his father’s death. He is quiet and introverted, but his life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends Hunter Strawberry, played by Alex Roe. Together, they become involved in the drug trade, leading to a series of risky and dangerous adventures.

The rest of the cast includes Maika Monroe, Maia Mitchell, William Fichtner, Thomas Jane, Rachel O’Shaughnessy, and Emory Cohen. “Hot Summer Nights” mostly received mixed reviews, but some critics praised the energy and the performances.

Actually, Chalamet’s performance as Daniel received critical acclaim and helped solidify his reputation as a talented young actor. Apart from Max, you can also find it on Kanopy (for free) and DirecTV stream.