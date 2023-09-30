Max: The crime thriller with Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and George Clooney to watch

More than 10 years ago, one of the most popular crime, action, and gambling movies of all time was released, especially because it was starring many A-list stars. It now belongs to the Max catalog.

It’s a production directed by Steven Soderbergh (Traffic and Behind the Candelabra) and lasts a little over two hours. Brian Koppelman and David Levien were responsible for writing the screenplay.

George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell developed the characters. The film is the third and final part of the Ocean’s trilogy. Here, check out the classic thriller you should watch…

Ocean’s Thirteen, the classic crime thriller to watch on Max

Ocean’s Thirteen is the third installment of the successful thriller franchise that featured some of the biggest stars in the industry, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

The story follows Danny Ocean (Clooney), who gathers the guys for a third heist after the casino owner Willy Bank betrays one of the original eleven, Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould).

Bernie Mac, Scott Caan, Carl Reiner, Don Cheadle, Al Pacino, Michael Mantell, Ray Xifo, Adam Lazarre-White, Eddie Jemison, Casey Affleck, Eddie Izzard, Ellen Barkin and Scott Caan are some of the actors who supported the main stars.