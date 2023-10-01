Max: The drama with Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis that is Top 5 in the US

Martin Scorsese‘s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will hit theaters on October 20, and the anticipation couldn’t be higher. According to early reviews after its premiere in Cannes this year, this is one of the best movies from the acclaimed Oscar-winning director.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in the 1920s and centers around a series of murders in the Osage Nation of Oklahoma after the discovery of oil in the lands. It will star Lily Gladstone, as well as some of Martin Scorsese’s long-time collaborators, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In fact, some of Scorsese’s most acclaimed works are the ones with DiCaprio as a lead man: “The Departed,” “The Aviator,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” However, the movie that started this iconic partnership between the star and the director is this one, and it’s currently trending on Max in the United States.

‘Gangs of New York,’ the gangster drama with Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis

‘Gangs of New York’ (2002) is currently the fifth most-watched movie on Max in the US, according to FlixPatrol. This epic gangster drama based on the 1927 non-fiction book by Herbert Asbury, ‘The Gangs of New York.’ The film stars DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. Meanwhile, Liam Neeson, Brendan Gleeson, John C. Reilly, Jim Broadbent, and David Hemmings appear in supporting roles.

Talking to GQ recently, Scorsese revealed that it was Robert De Niro who told him that he should work with DiCaprio one day after they shared the screen in “This Boy’s Life” (1993). The actor plays Amsterdam Vallon, a young Irish man recently released from prison who returns to the tumultuous Five Points of America seeking revenge against his father’s killer, William Cutting (Day-Lewis), a powerful anti-immigrant gang leader.

The movie received mostly positive reviews, but some aspects were divisive. One of them was Diaz’ performance as the Irish immigrant pickpocket Jenny Everdeane, as well as both the violence and the depiction of American society.