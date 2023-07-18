Jon Bernthal joined forces with Alessandro Nivola in 2016 to deliver one of the most popular movies of recent years. It made its big debut on HBO’s Max and has now established itself as one of the platform’s most watched thrillers.

It was directed by Alan Taylor, based on a script by David Chase and Lawrence Konner (Planet of the Apes). Chase is the creator of The Sopranos, the series that managed to take home 21 Primetime Emmy awards over time.

The show became so famous and iconic that they couldn’t help but continue telling stories in this style and thus was born the spin-off that now shines on the streaming service and was trending this week.

The Many Saints of Newark is Max’s most watched drama thriller

The Many Saints of Newark is the spin-off movie of The Sopranos, which has now been ranked as Max‘s most watched dramatic thriller. The story takes a look back at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano.

The cast is packed with top-notch stars. Among them are: Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro and Michael Imperioli.

The film managed to position itself within the top 10 of the platform after almost seven years since its release in all theaters. It was nominated for four awards, including an Alliance of Women Film Journalists, but failed to win any of them.