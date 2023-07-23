Max: The dramedy with Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan to watch on the platform

After some box office bombs, Margot Robbie is finally enjoying a hit with Barbie. The movie, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, has scored the biggest opening in the domestic market with an astonishing $155 million grossing. So, we can say that the Australian actor has broken the ‘she can’t sell tickets’ allegations.

However, despite ‘Babylon’ and ‘Amsterdam’ being box office disasters, Robbie has always come out unscathed in terms of performance. Even with Barbie, she is receiving praise for her sincere portrayal of the iconic doll. But if you want to enjoy her in one of her greatest performances, you must watch this dramedy.

Thanks to her role in this movie, Robbie got her second nomination for the Academy Awards, after her role in Bombshell. She stars opposite another respected actor, Sebastian Stan. So, check out everything you need to know.

‘I, Tonya,’ the comedy drama with Margot Robbie to watch on Max

In ‘I, Tonya’ Margot Robbie portrays the controversial Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 assault on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. The movie follows a mockumentary style, with unreliable narrators and comedic interviews. You can stream it on Max.

Apart from Robbie as Tonya and Stan as her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, the movie also stars Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Caitlin Carver, Paul Walter Hauser, and Bobby Cannavale.

The film received mostly positive reviews, and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (Janney). It also was nominated for Best Film Editing and Best Actress for Robbie, who also produced the movie.