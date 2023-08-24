While the film industry is still at a crossroads due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike, along with the lingering consequences of the pandemic, experts believe that studios are actively seeking the ‘next big genre’ to potentially replace superhero movies. Could fantasy be the one?

Lately there has been a resurgence of the genre, including the well-received “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” starring Chris Pine. While the movie underperformed at the box office, it has enjoyed a revival in streaming.

There’s also the successes of TV series such as “House of the Dragon,” or “Shadow and Bone.” However, for fans of a more gory entertainment, this film that is trending in the US, could be a perfect option to watch.

‘Mortal Kombat,’ the fantasy action movie trending on Max

Based on the video game series of the same name, “Mortal Kombat” was released in 2021 to reboot the film saga. The movie was met with mixed reactions from critics, but it was a success in the box office and HBO Max (now Max) at the time of its release. According to Reel Good, it’s currently one of the most popular movies on the platform in the US.

It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Max Huang, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It was directed by Simon McQuoid from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham.

The movie follows Cole Young, a former mixed martial arts contender whose obscured ancestry and the enigma of Sub-Zero’s relentless pursuit remain a mystery to him. Driven by a deep concern for his family’s well-being, Cole embarks on a quest to locate a group of exceptional fighters handpicked to safeguard Earthrealm against the menacing forces of Outworld.