Max: The horror classic with Linda Blair that is trending in the US

Linda Blair is known for starring in one of the most terrifying movies in the history of cinema, which won two Oscars during the 1974 ceremony and is now one of the most-watched on Max.

It’s a horror thriller that debuted on the big screen in 1973. William Friedkin directed the project, based on a screenplay written by William Peter Blatty, which is adapted from his own novel of the same name.

It has not only become a classic but also a cult film. After its release, it received overwhelming acclaim from both the audience and critics, now being considered one of the best in the genre.

The Exorcist ranked No. 4 on Max US

The Exorcist arrived in the 1970s and changed the history of the genre, setting a high standard and inspiring many other titles with its storyline. It starred Linda Blair as Regan and Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil.

The author confessed that the story was inspired by a real event he began working on when he was still a college student, which was a supposed exorcism that took place in 1949, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The movie follows a teenager who is possessed by an evil entity. Her terrified mother, after subjecting her to multiple medical tests that yield no results, seeks the help of two priests to free her.

Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, William O’Malley and Jack MacGowran are some of the actors who joined the cast of the horror thriller, which is currently the eighth most-watched production on the Max platform.