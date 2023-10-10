Max: The horror cult classic that is Top 5 in the US and was directed by Joel Schumacher

Spooky Season is already here, and there are plenty of scary movies to enjoy. You can explore some classic horror films on Netflix, as well as family-friendly Halloween movies that you can watch for free. In this article, we’ll discuss a cult classic that’s currently trending on Max.

According to FlixPatrol, this movie is the fifth most-watched film in the US on the platform this week. Other horror movies that made it into the Top 10 include Corpse Bride (2nd), Beetlejuice (3rd), Trick ‘r Treat (4th), Dark Shadows (6th), and Scream (7th).

The top movie could be considered an action-horror, as it’s ‘Meg 2’ starring Jason Statham. However, the fifth most-watched film is ‘The Lost Boys,’ a vampire horror-comedy that’s widely regarded as one of the best movies in its genre. Here’s everything you need to know.”

‘The Lost Boys,’ a cult classic you can’t miss this Halloween

“The Lost Boys,” a cult classic released in 1987, is a unique blend of horror, comedy, and teenage rebellion. Directed by Joel Schumacher and featuring a star-studded cast including Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, and Corey Haim, this film left an indelible mark on ’80s pop culture and the vampire genre.

Set in the fictional town of Santa Carla, the movie follows the story of two brothers, Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim), who move to this coastal California town with their mother, Lucy (Dianne Wiest), following her recent divorce. As they integrate into their new surroundings, they encounter a group of charismatic and mysterious teenagers led by David (Kiefer Sutherland). Unbeknownst to Michael, his attraction to David’s gang leads him into the dark word of vampires.

The movie did really well, grossing over $32 million at the box office, against a budget of just $8.5 million. Apart from receiving critical acclaim, its success led to two sequels, “Lost Boys: The Tribe” and “Lost Boys: The Thirst,” and even spawned a couple of comic book series.

Why is ‘The Lost Boys’ so popular?

“The Lost Boys” stands out for its clever subversion of vampire tropes. It modernized the vampire mythos, depicting vampires as rebellious and youthful figures who remain eternally young. Their nocturnal escapades are set to a rocking ’80s soundtrack that includes iconic tracks like “Cry Little Sister.” The film captures the spirit of the decade, blending horror elements with a healthy dose of humor and teenage angst.

While “The Lost Boys” is remembered for its stylish and edgy portrayal of vampires, it’s also a story about the bonds of family. Michael and Sam’s journey to confront the undead forces threatening their family’s unity forms the heart of the film.

The movie’s lasting appeal lies in its fusion of horror, humor, and ’80s nostalgia. It remains a beloved film for fans of the vampire genre and those who appreciate its blend of dark fantasy, teenage rebellion, and pop culture references. Three decades later, “The Lost Boys” continues to captivate new audiences and solidify its status as an enduring cult classic.